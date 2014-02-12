CORRECTED-BRIEF-URS sees FY 2013 non-GAAP cash EPS $4.16 to $4.26

(Corrects headline to add dropped word "cash") Feb 12 URS Corp : * Announces preliminary results for fiscal 2013 and preliminary 2014 outlook * Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP cash earnings per share $4.16 to $4.26 * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30 * Sees FY 2013 revenue about $11 billion * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.50 * Sees FY 2014 revenue $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion * Sees FY 2014 cash earnings per share $4.13 to $4.43 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $4.15, revenue view $11.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $11.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Backlog as of January 3, 2014 is expected to be approximately $11.3 billion, compared to $13.3 billion on December 28, 2012 * Says now expects to spend approximately $350 million for stock repurchases in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Bangalore Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)