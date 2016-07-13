Uruguay files to tap 2027, 2050 bonds

NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - Uruguay filed with the SEC on Wednesday to tap its 4.375% 2027 and 5.1% 2050 bonds.

The country named Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners, according to the filing.

Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including financial investments, refinancing and the repurchase of debt. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)