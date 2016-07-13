版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 20:26 BJT

Uruguay files to tap 2027, 2050 bonds

NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - Uruguay filed with the SEC on Wednesday to tap its 4.375% 2027 and 5.1% 2050 bonds.

The country named Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners, according to the filing.

Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including financial investments, refinancing and the repurchase of debt. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐