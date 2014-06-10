版本:
Uruguay launches USD2bn 36-year bond

NEW YORK, June 10 (IFR) - The Oriental Republic of Uruguay, rated Baa2/BBB-, is set to raise US$2bn from a new 36-year bond offering, which it launched at 165bp over US Treasuries.

Final terms for the issue came at the tight end of guidance of 165bp-170bp over Treasuries and tight to initial price thoughts of 170bp area over.

HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-registered bond offering, expected to price later Tuesday.

The notes will amortize in equal amounts over the last three years to maturity. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by)
