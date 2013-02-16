Uruguay's top court throws out tax on big land holdings

MONTEVIDEO Feb 16 Uruguay's Supreme Court has
thrown out a controversial tax on large land holdings in the
South American beef and soy producer, saying on Saturday the
levy introduced in 2011 was unconstitutional.
Justices thought the new tax overlapped with existing ones
collected by local governments, said Raul Oxandabarat, a
spokesman for the court.
Leftist President Jose Mujica, a former guerrilla fighter
who has broadly maintained the moderate economic policies of his
predecessor, said before the ruling that he would accept the
court's decision - but mentioned that if the tax were struck
down it might be worth trying to reform the constitution.
"Legally we will abide by the ruling, but we think the tax
is profoundly defensible from an ethical standpoint," he said on
his weekly radio show on Thursday.
The country's farm lobby criticized the tax and more than a
hundred companies from the farm sector presented complaints
against it to the judiciary.
The ruling could prompt the government to look at other
revenue sources as the special levy was expected to bring in
about $60 million this year - mainly for rural infrastructure
projects.
The tax imposed progressively higher rates on farms with
2,000 or more hectares (4,940 acres), depending on their levels
of productivity. The sliding scale started at $9 a hectare,
rising up to $18 for farms larger than 10,000 hectares (24,710
acres).
Lofty global grains prices have led foreign investors such
as Argentine-based agricultural companies El Tejar and George
Soros's Adecoagro to invest in farmland in Uruguay,
which is one of the region's most stable nations.
The country has also drawn foreign forestry investment from
companies such as Finland's Stora Enso and Chile's
Arauco, a unit the Copec industrial conglomerate.