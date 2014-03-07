版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 21:35 BJT

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD PREMIUM OVER GERMAN BUNDS HITS HIGHEST SINCE MID-2006 OF 117 BPS - RETUERS DATA

