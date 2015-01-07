U.S. sets air safety rule, airlines must implement in three years

Jan 7 U.S. government said on Wednesday it is requiring domestic airlines to put in place proactive safety measures designed to highlight risks, deter accidents and make air travel safer.

The rule by the Federal Aviation Administration, which was four years in the making, requires all U.S. airlines and freight carriers to submit so-called "safety management system" plans within six months and implement them within three years, the FAA said.

