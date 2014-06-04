John Lennon manuscripts, drawings sell for $2.9 million at auction

Cosby loses latest appeal in Pennsylvania sexual assault case
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
NEW YORK Original manuscripts and drawings by former Beatle John Lennon, produced for two acclaimed books he wrote in the mid-1960s, sold for $2.9 million on Wednesday, more than double the pre-sale estimate, Sotheby's auction house said.
All of the 89 lots in the sale, from Lennon's 1964 book "In His Own Write" and 1965's "A Spaniard in the Works," were snapped up by buyers.
The highlight of the sale was "The Singularge Experience of Miss Anne Duffield," the manuscript for Lennon's parody of Sherlock Holmes from "A Spaniard in the Works" which fetched $209,000.
"The outstanding result, the first white glove sale of 2014 at Sotheby's New York, shows that Lennon's nonsense verse, puns, wicked humor and comic drawings continue to resonate 50 years after the publication of 'In His Own Write' and "A Spaniard in the Works,'" Gabriel Heaton, the deputy director of Sotheby's books and manuscripts department, said in a statement.
A white glove sale is an auction in which every lot is sold.
Other top items in the auction, just over 50 years after the Beatles' first appearance in America on the Ed Sullivan Show, included "The Fat Budgie" manuscript, which sold for $143,000, and an ink drawing of a guitar player that went for $137,000.
Heaton, who described the items as the most substantial collection of original artwork and manuscripts by Lennon, said all the lots in the sale were produced at the height of Beatlemania.
Lennon died in 1980, at the age of 40, after he was shot in New York.
The collection was sold by Lennon's British publisher Tom Maschler, who persuaded him to write the books.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Tom Brown)
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.