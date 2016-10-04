AT&T signs Taylor Swift to multiyear partnership deal

Taylor Swift performs ''Out of the Woods'' at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

NEW YORK AT&T Inc (T.N) has signed pop star Taylor Swift to an exclusive, multiyear partnership that includes a performance at a party the wireless and pay-TV service provider will host the night before the 2017 Super Bowl, the company said on Tuesday.

The partnership includes exclusive performances and other content, AT&T said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Swift will headline the AT&T DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert in Houston on Feb. 4, the night before the 2017 Super Bowl. The National Football League has said that Lady Gaga will perform during the halftime show of the game.

Exclusive content and portions of Swift's concert will be made available to AT&T's U-verse video and DirecTV customers after the show, AT&T spokesman Brett Levecchio said.

AT&T plans to enter the crowded online TV market, now dominated by Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), later this year. It is preparing to launch its online streaming TV service, DirectTV NOW, as it seeks to woo viewers who want a less expensive alternative to cable and satellite TV services.

Levecchio declined to say whether Swift, as part of the deal, will help AT&T market DirecTV Now or offer exclusive content for the service.

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year to become the largest U.S. pay TV provider. DirecTV brought in pop singer Rihanna to perform at its Super Saturday Night event in 2015 and rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at the event in 2016.

Swift, 26, is a 10-time Grammy Award winner. She topped this year's Forbes list of the world's highest-paid celebrities, earning $170 million.

