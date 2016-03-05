Atlanta rapper shot dead outside recording studio

Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh, whose real name was Trentavious White, was shot dead outside a recording studio on Friday night, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said on Saturday.

White, 28, was shot just after 11 p.m. outside Street Execs Studios in north Atlanta, a spokeswoman at the medical examiner's office said.

The Atlanta Police Department did not confirm the identity of the gunshot victim, but said he was pronounced dead at the Hughes Spalding hospital after being taken there in an unknown vehicle. A large crowd of people fled the scene of the shooting when police arrived, and video evidence has been recovered, the police said in a brief statement.

The hip-hop artist was an associate of well-known Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who signed Bankroll Fresh to his independent record label in 2015, according to Popcorn entertainment website. His best-known song was "Hot Boy" from a 2014 mix-tape "Life of a Hotboy".

"rip @streetmoneybankroll atl #legend, infinite potential," 2 Chainz posted on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Bankroll Fresh was an in-house recording artist at Street Execs Studios, an Atlanta-based hip-hop firm, according to the company's website. No one answered the phone at the studio on Saturday.

Atlanta NBC affiliate 11Alive News reported that 50 shell casings were on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting was the fourth involving a recording studio in the Atlanta area in the last two years, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on its website.

