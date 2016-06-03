Whitney Houston's awards, costumes, memorabilia to be sold at auction

Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on moon, dies at 82
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
NEW YORK Awards, costumes and memorabilia from the estate of the late Grammy-winning singer and actress Whitney Houston will be sold during a two-day auction in California later this month.
Heritage Auctions said highlights of June 24-25 sale in Beverly Hills will include Houston's 1986 Emmy for her performance at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards, which is expected to fetch $10,000, and her personal script for the 1995 film "Waiting to Exhale," which could sell for $1,000.
More than 100 pieces of memorabilia will be included in the sale, which is part of the company's Entertainment & Music Signature Auction.
"We felt that it was time to give something of Whitney to the people who loved her and her music and, conversely, who Whitney loved back with all of her heart and soul," Pat Houston, the singer's former manager and president of the Whitney Houston Estate, said in a statement.
Houston, who battled substance abuse, drowned in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012 at the age of 48.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell; editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown)
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to see "closure" on the NFL's domestic violence inquiry related to the assault accusations made by his ex-girlfriend over the summer.
DAVOS, Switzerland Music star Shakira urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.