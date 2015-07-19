AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd arrested again: report

PERTH - Phil Rudd, the drummer of Australian rock band AC/DC, has been arrested in New Zealand where he lives just 10 days after being sentenced to home detention, media reported on Sunday.

Rudd, who on July 10 was sentenced to eight months home detention after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill and possession of drugs, is being held in custody in New Zealand, the Australian Associated Press reported, citing his lawyer, Craig Tuck.

The 61-year-old musician will appear in court in Tauranga district on Monday morning, the news agency said.

Police declined to confirm the arrest or comment on the charge, the AAP said.

The arrest is the latest blow to the rock musician who was unable to join AC/DC for their 2015 Rock or Bust tour due to legal problems.

He was arrested last November and charged with attempting to procure a murder, threatening to kill and possession of drugs. The charge of trying to procure murder was withdrawn because of a lack of evidence.

The threat was to an employee involved in the unsuccessful launch of his solo album.

As part of his sentence Rudd was being electronically monitored at his mansion in the seaside city of Tauranga, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Auckland.

Australian-born Rudd has lived in New Zealand since he was sacked from the heavy metal band in 1983. He rejoined AC/DC in 1994.

