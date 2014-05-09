Australian billionaire Packer fined A$500 over Bondi brawl

Cosby loses latest appeal in Pennsylvania sexual assault case
NEW YORK Pennsylvania's high court has rejected Bill Cosby's latest appeal in his sexual assault case, ensuring the 79-year-old comedian will face trial in June.
SYDNEY Australian police fined billionaire gaming mogul James Packer and his friend, television executive David Gyngell, A$500 ($470) each on Friday after a wild street brawl in Sydney's world-famous beachside suburb of Bondi.
Photographs of the fight between Crown Resorts Ltd Executive Chairman Packer and David Gyngell, chief executive of Nine Entertainment Group, last Sunday were published around the world. [ID:nL3N0NT27J]
Packer was left with a black eye and media reported associates were instructed After the fight to look on the kerbside for lost teeth.
New South Wales state police said in a statement officers had issued a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man - identified by media as Packer and Gyngell - with the notices for "offensive behavior" that occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Packer has won initial approval to build a A$1 billion ($937.3 million) luxury hotel complex with a VIP gaming license in Sydney, pending the outcome of a probity inquiry. Any criminal convictions could complicate his expansion plans.
The fine will stand but no criminal conviction will be recorded if neither of the men contests the notice, police said.
The maximum possible penalty if the charges were contested would be three months in jail.
($1 = 1.0670 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by Paul Tait)
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.