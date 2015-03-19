Former Australian leader Malcolm Fraser dead at 84

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser arrives at a memorial service in honour of former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam at Sydney's Town Hall in this November 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

SYDNEY Former conservative Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, who led the country from 1975 to 1983, has died, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Fraser died peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning after a brief illness, the statement said without elaborating.

"We appreciate that this will be a shock to all who knew and loved him," the statement said.

His death comes five months after his predecessor and former Labor opponent, Gough Whitlam, died.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)