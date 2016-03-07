Austrian conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt dies aged 86

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
ZURICH Austrian conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt, a luminary in Europe's classical music scene for decades, has died aged 86.
Known to millions from performances including the New Year's concert by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the musician born in Berlin and raised in Graz had retired late last year.
"Nikolaus Harnoncourt passed away peacefully on March 5, 2016, surrounded by his family. There is great mourning and gratitude. It was a wonderful collaboration," said a message posted on his website on Sunday by his wife and artistic partner Alice Harnoncourt and their family.
A cellist famed for conducting both orchestral works and opera in Europe's musical capitals, Harnoncourt also collected historical instruments and wrote extensively on the performance of early music.
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.