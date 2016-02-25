David Bowie wins posthumous BRIT 'Icon' award

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
LONDON The late visionary British rock star David Bowie was honored with a posthumous "Icon" award at the BRITs music ceremony in London on Wednesday night, just over a month after his death.
Bowie was paid an emotional tribute first by British singer Annie Lennox, then by his friend, British actor Gary Oldman, who picked up the award on Bowie's behalf.
"The world lost an artist of transcendent talent," Oldman said. "He was the very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word: icon."
New Zealand singer Lorde performed Bowie's hit song "Life on Mars" in tribute to the singer after the award was announced.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.