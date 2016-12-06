版本:
Gigi Hadid crowned model of year at Fashion Awards

Gigi Hadid, winner of the International Model award poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Britain December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
LONDON American fashion model Gigi Hadid was crowned international model of the year and designer Alexander McQueen named best British brand at the 2016 Fashion Awards on Monday night.

The fashion industry's top designers, models and celebrity fans braved chilly winter weather in London to walk the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hadid, 21, beat her younger sister Bella and fellow models Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero for the top modeling award.

Alexander McQueen was named best British brand, and Gucci was awarded prizes for international business leader and international accessories designer.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

