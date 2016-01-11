Old TV favorites swept aside at Golden Globes as hackers, musicians rule

REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use. Contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. - RTX21S4F

Roman Coppola (front R) accepts the award after ''Mozart in the Jungle'' won the the Best TV Series, Comedy, at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016.

Hackers and musicians ruled at the Golden Globes on Sunday as old television favorites were cast aside for a slew of new shows and rising actors.

Amazon Studio's streaming show "Mozart in the Jungle," about the backstage lives of New York classical musicians, went home with the best TV comedy series and a best actor award for its star Gael Garcia Bernal.

On the drama side, the USA cable network series "Mr. Robot," about a bunch of hackers and anarchists, emerged the surprise winner, defeating Emmy-winning HBO medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones."

"Mr. Robot" also brought a supporting actor prize for Christian Slater as Globe organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, continued their tradition of recognizing new programming.

"I gotta thank the Hollywood Foreign Press. They just gave the best drama series award to a show called 'Mr. Robot' and that took a lot of courage," said the show's creator Sam Esmail.

As award-winning shows and their stars including political satire "Veep," ground-breaking transgender series "Transparent" and quirky black comedy "Fargo" sat on the sidelines, only Jon Hamm, star of advertising drama "Mad Men," was a repeat winner.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for supporting our show all the way to the end," said Hamm, accepting his best drama actor award for his role as the moody womanizer Don Draper. "Thank you to Mr Weiner (the show's creator) who wrote this horrible person and picked me to play him."

Fox television's popular hip-hop industry saga "Empire" produced a best actress win for a jubilant Taraji P. Henson, who plays family matriarch Cookie Lyon.

"Who knew that playing an ex convict would take me all around the globe?!," Henson said of her character, who spent 17 years in jail for selling crack cocaine.

Newcomer Rachel Bloom, 28, beat veterans Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jamie Lee Curtis in her role as the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" in the CW's new musical comedy series, which she also helped to create. An excited Bloom recalled that the show was turned by six other networks before landing at the CW.

Premium cable powerhouses Showtime and HBO, usually dominant in the TV awards, picked up just two statuettes. Maura Tierney was named supporting actress for playing a jilted wife in "The Affair" while Oscar Isaac won for playing an ambitious local councilman in mini-series "Show Me a Hero."

Pop star Lady Gaga, dressed old-style Hollywood in a form fitting black velvet gown, was a modest winner for her role as a vampire countess in the limited series "American Horror Story: Hotel."

"This is one of the greatest moments in my life," said an emotional Gaga. "I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer but music worked out first."

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC won nothing on Sunday.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)