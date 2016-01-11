'Mr. Robot' wins Golden Globe for best TV drama series

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
LOS ANGELES "Mr. Robot" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.
The USA cable network drama about a cybersecurity expert with social anxiety beat favorites including HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones" and hip-hop music show "Empire."
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.