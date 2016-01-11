版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 11:09 BJT

'Mr. Robot' wins Golden Globe for best TV drama series

LOS ANGELES "Mr. Robot" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.

The USA cable network drama about a cybersecurity expert with social anxiety beat favorites including HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones" and hip-hop music show "Empire."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐