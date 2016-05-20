Adele named songwriter of the year at Britain's Ivor Novellos

Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on moon, dies at 82
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
LONDON British singer Adele added to her list of many accolades on Thursday, winning Songwriter of the Year at Britain's Ivor Novello Awards.
The 28-year-old, whose latest album "25" shot up the charts around the world upon its release last year, received her third Ivor Novello -- a music industry award recognizing British and Irish song writing and composing.
However Adele, who has several Grammy and BRIT awards as well as an Oscar to her name, did not make it to the glitzy luncheon ceremony in London, where Blur's Damon Albarn picked up a Lifetime Achievement award.
Other winners included British singer Jamie Lawson who took the prize for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for "Wasn't Expecting That", beating Ed Sheeran, who signed him to his record label last year.
British James Bay won in the Most Performed Work category for his popular hit "Hold Back The River" while the Album Award went to "Darling Arithmetic" written by Conor O'Brien, who records his music under the name Villagers.
(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to see "closure" on the NFL's domestic violence inquiry related to the assault accusations made by his ex-girlfriend over the summer.
DAVOS, Switzerland Music star Shakira urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.