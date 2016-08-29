Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards were held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Following is a list of key winners:
Video of the Year
Beyonce "Formation"
Best Female Video
Beyonce "Hold Up"
Best Male Video
Calvin Harris, featuring Rihanna, "This is What You Came For"
Best Collaboration
Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Work From Home"
Best Hip Hop Video
Drake "Hotline Bling"
Best Pop Video
Beyonce "Formation"
Best Rock Video
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Best Electronic Video
Calvin Harris & Disciples "How Deep Is Your Love"
Best New Artist
DNCE
Breakthrough Long Form Video
Beyonce "Lemonade"
Song of Summer
Fifth Harmony "All In My Head"
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Rihanna
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)