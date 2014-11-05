MOVES-U.S. Bank Wealth Management promotes Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead

Nov 5 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it promoted Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead.

Farley will report to Margaret Paddock, twin cities market leader of the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.

In his new role, he will be responsible for providing investment services to help clients work toward their goal of building and maintaining wealth, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)