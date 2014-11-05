版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 02:04 BJT

MOVES-U.S. Bank Wealth Management promotes Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead

Nov 5 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it promoted Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead.

Farley will report to Margaret Paddock, twin cities market leader of the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.

In his new role, he will be responsible for providing investment services to help clients work toward their goal of building and maintaining wealth, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐