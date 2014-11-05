MOVES-U.S. Bank Wealth Management promotes Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it promoted Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead.
Farley will report to Margaret Paddock, twin cities market leader of the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.
In his new role, he will be responsible for providing investment services to help clients work toward their goal of building and maintaining wealth, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015