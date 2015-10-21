MOVES-US Bank names Anthony Gillaizeau wealth management consultant

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, part of U.S. Bancorp, said Anthony Gillaizeau has been named wealth management consultant for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco.
Gillaizeau previously served as a senior loan officer with Wells Fargo & Co, and director of finance and acquisitions with Wireless Capital Partners.
The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.