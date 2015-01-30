MOVES-Gordon Boerner joins US Bancorp unit as regional banking manager

Jan 30 Wealth manager U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gordon Boerner regional banking manager, West region, for its Private Client Reserve.

Boerner will lead the region's team of private bankers for the Reserve from California to Colorado.

He previously served as private banking managing director for the Reserve team in San Diego.

The Private Client Reserve provides wealth management services to individuals and families with $3 million or more in net worth.

Boerner began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 1978, the company said.