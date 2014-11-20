版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 05:03 BJT

CORRECTED-MOVES-Heather Gross joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management

(Corrects ticker symbol to "USB.N" from "UBS.N")

Nov 20 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Heather Gross as trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve in Sacramento.

Prior to joining the firm, Gross worked as an estate planning and trust administration attorney for Legacy Law Group in Sacramento.

In her new role, Gross provides personalized service and day-to-day management of trusts and estates to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐