CORRECTED-MOVES-Heather Gross joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management

Nov 20 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the wealth
management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Heather Gross
as trust relationship manager for its Private Client Reserve in
Sacramento.
Prior to joining the firm, Gross worked as an estate
planning and trust administration attorney for Legacy Law Group
in Sacramento.
In her new role, Gross provides personalized service and
day-to-day management of trusts and estates to individuals and
families, corporations and non-profit organizations.
