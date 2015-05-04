MOVES-U.S. Bank names Rex Rudy head of commercial real estate

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Rex Rudy the head of its commercial real estate division.
He succeeds Joe Hoesley, who retired in March, U.S. Bank said on Monday.
Rudy joins from Wells Fargo & Co, where he was managing director and group head of real estate investment trust (REIT) finance.
Rudy, who will be based in Charlotte, has more than 20 years of experience. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends