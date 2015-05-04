MOVES-U.S. Bank names Rex Rudy head of commercial real estate

May 4 U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Rex Rudy the head of its commercial real estate division.

He succeeds Joe Hoesley, who retired in March, U.S. Bank said on Monday.

Rudy joins from Wells Fargo & Co, where he was managing director and group head of real estate investment trust (REIT) finance.

Rudy, who will be based in Charlotte, has more than 20 years of experience. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)