Court orders U.S. Bank to pay $18 million to Peregrine customers

WASHINGTON Feb 4 A federal judge ordered U.S. Bank National Association to return $18 million to clients of failed futures brokerage Peregrine Financial Group, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

The District Court for the Northern District in Iowa in November rejected the bank's argument that restitution should be sought from the person who committed the fraud that led to Peregrine's collapse, not from the bank. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)
