UPDATE 1-U.S. Bancorp unit to pay $44.5 mln in Peregrine settlement

By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, June 23 A unit of Minneapolis-based
U.S. Bancorp has agreed to pay $44.5 million to settle a
class action brought by former customers of brokerage Peregrine
Financial Group, which failed in 2012 after its funds were
siphoned off in a long-running fraud.
Disclosed on Thursday in a filing in an Illinois federal
court, the proposed settlement resolves claims that the bank let
Peregrine's founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. treat an account set
up for brokerage customer funds like a personal checking
account, diverting money for himself and his other businesses.
"We are pleased to have reached a resolution regarding
Peregrine Financial Group," U.S. Bank spokesman Dana Ripley said
in an emailed message. Ripley said the settlement will have no
impact on the company's second-quarter financial results.
U.S. Bank, the banking unit of U.S. Bancorp, was accused in
the lawsuit of fraud by omission, breach of fiduciary duty and
aiding and abetting violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.
The lawsuit said Wasendorf misappropriated funds from an
account at U.S. Bank that was supposed to be used exclusively
for the benefit of Peregrine customers.
Wasendorf is serving a 50-year sentence after pleading
guilty to embezzling more than $215 million from thousands of
Peregrine customers in a nearly 20-year fraud.
The futures brokerage filed to liquidate in 2012 after
regulators accused it of misappropriating customer money,
dealing a blow to confidence in the U.S. futures industry just
months after the larger MF Global collapsed.
The proposed settlement, which requires court approval,
would repay about 14,000 former customers more than 20 percent
of the money Wasendorf diverted, before accounting for attorneys
fees and expenses, according to Thursday's court filing.
In the filing, lawyers for Peregrine's former customers said
they may seek up to 31 percent of the settlement fund in
attorneys' fees.
In February, U.S. Bancorp agreed to pay $18 million to
former Peregrine customers to settle a lawsuit brought by the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2013 over the
Wasendorf fraud.
The Illinois case is: In re Peregrine Financial Group
Customer Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
Illinois, No 12-cv-5546
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom
Brown)