FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
UPDATE 1-U.S. Bancorp's profit beats on higher rates
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
分析：“家底”都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
深度分析
分析：“家底”都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 中午11点33分 / 15 小时前

UPDATE 1-U.S. Bancorp's profit beats on higher rates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the largest U.S. regional bank benefited from higher interest rates.

The Minneapolis-based bank relies heavily on plain-vanilla traditional banking and interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost the lender's interest income by 8.5 percent in the latest quarter.

The Fed has raised rates three times since the second quarter of last year, with latest increase coming in June.

U.S. Bancorp's net interest income rose to $3.55 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.25 billion a year earlier.

However, net income attributable to common shareholders was nearly flat at $1.43 billion.

Earnings per share rose to 85 cents, beating the analysts' average estimate of 84 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mortgage banking revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $212 million.

Mortgage banking was a dark spot for many U.S. banks in the latest quarter as higher interest rates kept customers away from refinancing their loans.

Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. home lender, reported a 19 percent fall in mortgage banking revenue in the quarter.

U.S. Bancorp set aside $350 million to cover bad loans, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Total loans rose 3.3 percent to $277.28 billion.

U.S. Bancorp's shares were marginally down in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below