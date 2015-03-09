MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers

March 9 U.S. Bancorp hired Debra Ruth
and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers for the Private Client
Reserve in Minneapolis.
Ruth had earlier served as private banking manager with
Bremer Bank, where she led a team of private bankers and
business development officers.
She was previously with U.S. Bank's wealth management unit,
serving a wide range of high net worth clients.
Prior to joining the reserve, Maschke spent five years as a
business banking officer with U.S. Bank's business banking team.
She has also held roles with GE Healthcare Financial
Services and Financial Institution Marketing Company (FIMCO).
The Private Client Reserve provides wealth management
services to individuals and families with a net worth of at
least $3 million.
