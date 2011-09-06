U.S. banks offered deal over lawsuits-FT

LONDON, Sept 6 Big U.S. banks in talks with
state prosecutors to settle claims of improper mortgage
practices have been offered a deal that is proposed to limit
part of their legal liability, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
The FT said state prosecutors have proposed a deal to limit
part of the banks' liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment.
The talks aim to settle allegations that banks including
Bank of America (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo
(WFC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Ally Financial GKM.N.
seized the homes of delinquent borrowers and broke state laws
by employing so-called "robosigners", workers who signed off on
foreclosure documents en masse without reviewing the
paperwork.
The FT, citing five people with direct knowledge of the
discussions, said state prosecutors have proposed settlement
language in the "robosigning" case that also might release the
companies from legal liability for wrongful securitization
practices.
The banks are pressing for immunity from a raft of alleged
civil violations and have called the latest proposal a
"non-starter."
The two sides are due to meet again this week to iron out
differences on any proposed deal, the article said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)