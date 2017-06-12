U.S. bank bosses succumb to email hoaxer

| LONDON/NEW YORK, June 12
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 12 The bosses of Wall
Street banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the
latest executives to fall victim to an email prankster who has
also managed to connect with the head of Barclays and
the governor of the Bank of England.
While neither Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein nor his Citi
counterpart Michael Corbat revealed any sensitive information,
the exchanges will raise questions about the way banks' computer
systems handle emails to addresses outside their companies.
Blankfein was drawn into the simple hoax when he replied to
an email purporting to be from his company's president and
co-chief operating officer, Harvey Schwartz, congratulating him
on a tweet that Blankfein wrote last week on a trip to China
about the country's impressive infrastructure.
"Tweet won some online award for humorous tweet - Trump will
be so pissed ;)" the anonymous hoaxer, who used the Twitter
handle @SINON_REBORN, said in a published exchange on the social
media site pretending to be Schwartz.
Blankfein, who only recently joined Twitter, replied to whom
he thought was Schwartz, saying he had tweeted when he landed in
China because it "seemed like a good way to bookend my trip."
When asked about the incident, a spokesman for Goldman Sachs
in New York said: "In the aftermath of the elections in France
and England, I would have thought Reuters had more consequential
events to report on."
The prankster then attempted to draw in Corbat and Citi's
head of global consumer banking, Stephen Bird, by masquerading
as Citi's chairman Michael O'Neill.
The hoaxer sent Corbat and Bird an online article from
British newspaper CityAM about the exchange between Blankfein
and the emailer, according to the prankster's Twitter feed.
Corbat replied that he couldn't open the link.
Bird replied: "Can never be too careful Mike. Hope that's
our real Chairman!" He then went on to describe Citi's email
filtering system before commenting on Blankfein's mishap.
"At least Lloyd was responsive ... in the new economy that's
something. Some of his peers are still getting their messages
printed out."
A spokeswoman for Citi in New York confirmed the existence
of the email exchange but declined to comment further.
Due to concerns about hoaxing and security, a small group of
the Wall Street elite refuses to say anything substantive in an
email, text or chat, and some will not communicate digitally at
all, Reuters reported in November.
Last month, Barclays chief Jes Staley became the first high
profile executive to be caught out by the prankster, and the
bank reportedly responded by tightening its computer security so
employees get a warning whenever they are sending messages to
someone outside the firm.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was also targeted and
replied to an email he believed was from the head of the central
bank's internal oversight body, Anthony Habgood. In his
response, Carney poked fun at the drinking habits of one of his
predecessors.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Mark Potter)