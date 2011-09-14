IFR-US banks in private deals to aid Europeans

(From www.ifre.com)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - US banks have become the unlikely
saviours of their ailing European counterparts, signing private
agreements to lend them billions of dollars in recent weeks
after an exodus of nervous money market funds left many without
ready access to short-term funding.
Agreements worth tens of billions of dollars have been
signed in the last month alone, according to bankers directly
involved, who added that senior management of firms on both
sides of the transactions have been closely involved with
hammering out deals.
French lenders are among those using such facilities, say
bankers, although deals have also been struck with UK and other
European firms. Loans have been made as repo agreements, with
banks posting assets such as corporate loans and mortgage
portfolios as collateral.
"We were able to use some of our assets to get long-term
repos," said one board member at a French bank. "It was a move
we made to monetise some of the assets we had on the balance
sheet which were good, quality assets, and also to mitigate the
withdrawal of money market funds."
Such deals, struck behind closed doors, show how European
banks have been forced to look elsewhere for funding in recent
weeks following the partial closure of many traditional sources
such as US dollar money markets and unsecured bonds.
US banks are exploiting the inability of European banks to
fund themselves in dollars, charging much higher rates than
normal - sometimes double that paid to money markets. But they
argue they are simply taking "conservative" steps to protect
themselves. Assets posted are subject to dramatic haircuts,
meaning European banks can only generate cash equivalent to part
of their full value.
"Repo markets have always been a source of funding, but the
question has always been about whether the price points work for
both parties," said one US banker involved in such deals. "As
the [money market] investor base started to shy away from some
names, the foreign banks became more interested in getting deals
done."
Paris-based Societe Generale said that it had struck US
dollar repo deals equivalent to ?6bn against a portfolio of
commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralised loans
with maturities longer than six months. US bankers say other
banks have struck similar deals in recent weeks to generate
cash.
SHORT-TERM US FUNDS DROP
One source at BNP Paribas with knowledge of the situation
said the bank was using US dollar repo markets for fixed income
activity, but "not more than usual", though the bank
acknowledged that its use of short-term US money market funds
dropped by ?10bn to ?36bn since the end of July.
"Doing repo means you don't have to sell and don't have to
take the loss on many of these assets upfront," said another
banker at a US bank, who has signed off on such deals in recent
weeks. "You can do it privately, so nobody needs to know, and
spread losses over the lifetime of the assets."
Repo desks are the financial market equivalent of pawnshops,
allowing clients to generate cash for assets sitting on their
balance sheets. Given that loans are secured against collateral,
they are seen by lenders as less risky than other forms of
lending, either private or through bond issues.
According to bankers at the US firms involved, which include
at least three of the five biggest US banks, the liquidity
squeeze for European banks has come at a time when US firms are
flush with cash.
Investors have been flooding US lenders with cash in recent
months, prompting some to charge clients for deposit taking, and
repo lending is seen as a sensible - and profitable - way to use
that cash. One banker said bosses had increased available funds
for repo lending in recent weeks.
"You have extra liquidity [in the US] because of what
central banks have been doing and that's coupled with a dearth
of funding for banks," said the second banker. "Bank deposits
are at high levels and getting higher."
The fact that US banks are willing to increase their
exposure to European firms - even if they insist on significant
haircuts and conservative interest rates - demonstrates that
they are happy dealing with such counterparties, at least for
the moment.
Funding in euros is less of a problem, say senior officials
at European firms, because they can repo much of their balance
sheet with the European Central Bank. The squeeze in dollar
funding that came to a head in August in likely to lead many to
decrease their asset base in that currency.
The ECB confirmed on Wednesday that two banks tapped its
emergency US dollar facilities, the second time it has happened
in the last month. Some $575 million was borrowed by the two
banks at a rate of 1.1 percent, which is well above the price
normally paid in the open market.
"With scarcer money coming from US dollar money market funds
we need to diversify - which we have done - in terms of funding
and to reduce certain activity," added the French banker.
"That's what we are already implementing and in our view it's
something we can manage, we can absorb."
(This story is from the International Financing Review,
www.ifre.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)