UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher: Top 5 U.S. banks should be broken up

* Fisher: Top banks now more powerful than before crisis
* Concerned by concentration of deposits
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 The biggest five banks
in the United States are too powerful and should be broken up,
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on
Wednesday.
The financial crisis has left the five biggest banks even
more powerful than before, he told an event in Mexico City.
"After the crisis, the five largest banks had a higher
concentration of deposits than they did before the crisis," he
said. "I am of the belief personally that the power of the five
largest banks is too concentrated."
The U.S. Dodd-Frank reform and consumer protection act
includes mechanisms for regulators to break up large financial
companies, but imposes high hurdles for such action.
"The purpose of Dodd-Frank was to reduce the
concentration of power and we have a term called 'too big to
fail' ... perversely, these banks are now even bigger, they are
too 'bigger' to fail than before."
Last month a group of consumer advocates, academics and
economists said they wanted to end "too-big-to-fail" banks,
starting with Bank of America Corp.