Baseball world mourns boating death of Miami Marlins star Fernandez

Jul 11, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; National League pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) of the Miami Marlins during media day for the MLB All Star Game at the Grand Hyatt. Fernandez has died age 24, the team confirmed in a statement on September 25, 2016 with media reports saying he was killed in a boating accident on Miami Beach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File

Sep 20, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 20, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) wipes his face during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at the press conference announcing the death of starting pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident as pitcher Mike Dunn holds the jersey of Fernandez (16) at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (9) and left fielder Christian Yelich (21) console each other after a press conference announcing Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at a press conference announcing the death of starting pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident. The game between the Atlanta Braves and Marlins was cancelled at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A moment of silence is observed for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez pictured on the video board who was killed Sunday morning in a boating accident before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A moment of silence for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who passed away from a boating accident this morning, prior to a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough kneels at the mound in honor of teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. The game between the Marlins and the Atlanta Braves was cancelled at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers players observe a moment of silence for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez who died in a boating accident on September 24, 2016, prior to the game at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; An unidentified man prays at the mound after the death of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. The game between the Atlanta Braves and ?Marlins was cancelled at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) looks on as left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hangs a jersey in the dugout to honor the memory of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez (not pictured) before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; A jersey hangs in the New York Mets dugout to honor the memory of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

Sep 25, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets have a moment of silence to honor the memory of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The Pittsburgh Pirates stand for a moment of silence for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez who died in a boating accident on September 24, 2016, prior to their game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 2, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez (16) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sep 25, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A moment of silence for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who passed away from a boating accident this morning, prior to a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez, one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball and a hero to Miami's Cuban community, was killed in a boating crash early on Sunday in Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said. He was 24 years old.

Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was one of three men killed when a 32-foot boat collided with a rocky jetty off Miami Beach, the Coast Guard said.

The team, which drafted the pitcher in the first round of the 2011 draft, canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of mourners still gathered at a makeshift memorial set up for Fernandez near the entrance to Marlins Park.

Many wore his No. 16 jersey and brought flowers, teddy bears and pictures of themselves with the All Star pitcher.

""He was one of our game's young stars who made a dramatic impact on and off the field," Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat overturned on a jetty near the Government Cut shipping channel and South Pointe Park at about 3:30 a.m. (0730 GMT), the Coast Guard said.

Fernandez, who was born and raised in Cuba, tried three times to defect to the United States before arriving in the country at age 15 with his mother.

Cuba's state-controlled media made no mention of Fernandez's death on Sunday, a standard practice for those who left the island-nation surreptitiously, even though its communist government restored diplomatic relations with the United States last year.

Tony Diaz, a spokesman for the Cuban Baseball Federation, said the pitcher's death was "a big loss for global baseball. An already famous youth, he had a promising future.”

The right-hander, who made his major league debut in April 2013, was a two-time All-Star selection and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Fernandez compiled a 16-8 record this season for the Marlins and was second in strikeouts in the National League. Known for his overpowering fastball, he had already had a franchise season record for strikeouts with 253 this season, and his 12.49 strikeouts per nine innings was the best in both the National and American leagues, according to the MLB.com.

At least two fellow Cuban-born baseball players, Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, paid tribute to Fernandez by hanging his team jersey in their dugouts before Sunday games.

Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community.

"His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who came to Miami from Cuba's Pinar del Rio. "There's such a great tradition of baseball in Cuba and he embodied it better than anyone."

Havana-born Rene Nodarse, 55, said Fernandez stood out from other Cuban baseball players in Major League Baseball because of his clean-cut image. "He had so much passion and joy," he said. "Today it feels like our whole community has died."

The bodies of Fernandez and the other two men, who were between the ages of 24 and 27, were found on and underneath the boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Lorenzo Veloz said at a news conference. The agency is investigating the cause of the incident.

The identities of the two other victims were not released.

The speed at which the boat was traveling was believed to have played a role in the crash but alcohol and drugs were not considered to be a factor, Veloz said.

(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Sarah Marsh in Havana; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Bill Trott)