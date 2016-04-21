ESPN fires Curt Schilling after anti-transgender comments

Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on moon, dies at 82
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
Sports network ESPN fired former baseball player Curt Schilling after reports of recent anti-transgender comments on social media.
"ESPN is an inclusive company. Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated," ESPN said in a statement on Wednesday. (es.pn/1VCV574)
ESPN last year also removed Schilling from coverage of the Little League World Series after the retired pitching star sent a tweet comparing the percentage of Muslims who are extremists to the percentage of Germans in 1940 who were Nazis.
A six-time All-Star, Schilling played 20 years in Major League baseball and won the World Series in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.
Reuters could not immediately reach Schilling for comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
(This version of the story has been corrected in the second paragraph to say Gene Cernan was the second American to walk in space from second man)
(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to see "closure" on the NFL's domestic violence inquiry related to the assault accusations made by his ex-girlfriend over the summer.
DAVOS, Switzerland Music star Shakira urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.