Software pioneer McAfee says boards plane to Miami

Jane Fonda speaks of rape, abuse, and her 'disease to please'
NEW YORK Activist and actress Jane Fonda has spoken for the first time about being raped and sexually abused as a child, saying she was raised with "the disease to please" others.
GUATEMALA CITY Software pioneer John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, told Reuters on Wednesday that he has boarded a plane for Miami after being deported from Guatemala.
"My passport is now stamped and I am waiting to take off. I now have an entry stamp and an exit stamp in my passport," McAfee said in a telephone interview.
McAfee had been held for a week by immigration officials in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading Belizean officials for nearly a month.
LONDON British rocker Rod Stewart apologized on Friday after he appeared to mimic a desert execution by Islamic State militants, with critics saying it was disrespectful to victims of the group.
LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga will step in for Beyonce at this year's Coachella music festival after the R&B singer, who is pregnant with twins, dropped out of her headlining slot due to doctor's orders.