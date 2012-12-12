版本:
Software pioneer McAfee says boards plane to Miami

GUATEMALA CITY Software pioneer John McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, told Reuters on Wednesday that he has boarded a plane for Miami after being deported from Guatemala.

"My passport is now stamped and I am waiting to take off. I now have an entry stamp and an exit stamp in my passport," McAfee said in a telephone interview.

McAfee had been held for a week by immigration officials in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading Belizean officials for nearly a month.

(Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Will Dunham)

