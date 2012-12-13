Software pioneer John McAfee deported to Miami

MIAMI A plane carrying computer software pioneer John McAfee landed in Miami on Wednesday after Guatemala deported the former Silicon Valley entrepreneur, who is wanted for questioning in Belize about the murder of a fellow American, according to fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight.

McAfee, 67, was escorted from the plane by airport security officers, passengers said. He had been held for a week in Guatemala, where he surfaced after evading police in Belize for nearly a month following the death of American Gregory Faull, his neighbor on the Caribbean island of Ambergris Caye.

Police in Belize want to quiz McAfee as a "person of interest" in Faull's death, but authorities there say he is not a prime suspect in the investigation. McAfee has denied any role in Faull's killing.

(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Stacey Joyce)