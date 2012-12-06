Software guru McAfee hospitalized in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY Software guru John McAfee, who is fighting deportation to Belize, was rushed to the hospital in Guatemala on Thursday after his lawyer said he suffered two mild heart attacks earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.

McAfee was carried out on a stretcher from an immigration service cottage where he was detained after crossing illegally into Guatemala from neighboring Belize. Police in Belize want to question McAfee in connection with his neighbor's murder.

(Reporting by Lomi Kriel and Sofia Menchu; Editing by Simon Gardner and Stacey Joyce)