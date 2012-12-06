Software guru McAfee hospitalized in Guatemala

Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
GUATEMALA CITY Software guru John McAfee, who is fighting deportation to Belize, was rushed to the hospital in Guatemala on Thursday after his lawyer said he suffered two mild heart attacks earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
McAfee was carried out on a stretcher from an immigration service cottage where he was detained after crossing illegally into Guatemala from neighboring Belize. Police in Belize want to question McAfee in connection with his neighbor's murder.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.