Postal Service celebrates Ingrid Bergman stamp

Swedish film star Ingrid Bergman has been honored in the United States with a commemorative stamp.

This year would have been the "Casablanca" and "Anastasia" actress' 100th birthday. The U.S. Postal service on Wednesday unveiled the stamp featuring a 1940s picture of Bergman, who won three Academy Awards during her career.

"I think she would be very surprised that she is on a U.S. stamp and I know she would think it is great fun," Bergman's daughter Pia Lindstrom said at a ceremony at the Swedish embassy in Washington.

The U.S. and Swedish postal services jointly issued the stamp last month.