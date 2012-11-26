Beyonce to direct documentary about herself for HBO

Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of ''Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations'' exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Pop superstar Beyonce is stepping behind the camera to direct a behind-the-scenes documentary about her personal and professional life, U.S. cable channel HBO said on Monday.

The currently untitled film will debut on February 16 and show the Grammy-winning singer's life in the recording studio, readying for live performances and running her own TV and music production company.

"Everybody knows Beyonce's music, but few know Beyonce the person," HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo said in a statement. "Along with electrifying footage of Beyonce on stage, this unique special looks beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman."

The documentary will also feature moments in the "Crazy in Love" singer's family life and first-person footage Beyonce captured on her laptop.

Beyonce, 31, who is married to hip hop artist and mogul Jay-Z, will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans on February 3.

(Reporting By Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Andrew Hay)