Ex-Fleetwood Mac member Bob Welch dead

LOS ANGELES Bob Welch, a former guitar player and vocalist with rock band Fleetwood Mac, died on Thursday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at home in Nashville, police said.

Welch, 66, was found by his wife and police are investigating his death as a suicide. A note was found, and there was no evidence of foul play, said Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron.

Aaron said Welch had suffered from "health issues" but declined to specify what those problems were.

Welch played with Fleetwood Mac from 1971 to 1974 and worked on albums such as "Future Games" and "Bare Trees." He also enjoyed a solo career and had the hit "Sentimental Lady."

