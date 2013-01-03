版本:
John Grisham's 'The Racketeer' keeps perch atop bestseller list

John Grisham's latest novel, "The Racketeer," held on to the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly's best-seller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2

3. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 3

4. "The Casual Vacancy" by J.K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 4

5. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

6. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 6

7. "The Forgotten" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 7

8. "Cross Roads" by William Paul Young (FaithWords, $24.99) 9

9. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 10

10. "The Black Box" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 11

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 2

3. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 5

4. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 4

5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 3

6. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 6

7. "Wheat Belly Cookbook" by William Davis (Rodale, $27.99) -

8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9

9. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $19.75) 7

10. "The Signal and the Noise" by Nate Silver (Penguin, $27.95) 8

Week ended December 30, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick Zieminski)
