Katy Perry to star in new comic book

The cover of the Katie Perry comic book ''Fame'' is shown in this publicity image release to Reuters June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bluewater Productions/Handout

NEW YORK Pop star Katy Perry will become the latest celebrity to be depicted in the biography comic book "Fame" series, publisher Bluewater Productions said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old's life shown in "Fame: Katy Perry" has her moving from a Californian churchgoing upbringing under her Christian parents to bouncing around several music labels in Los Angeles until striking a deal that landed her first big hits, "I Kissed A Girl," and "Hot n Cold."

Perry, who has delved into colorful, fantasy-filled recreations of herself in music videos not unlike a comic book character, will also be the subject of a 3-D concert documentary due for release next month.

Her marriage to actor and comedian Russell Brand ended late last year.

