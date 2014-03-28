Angelina Jolie in Bosnia to campaign against war rape

Serena thanks unborn baby after returning to world number one
LONDON Serena Williams returned to the top of the WTA world rankings on Monday and immediately shared the news with her unborn baby.
SREBRENICA, Bosnia Actress Angelina Jolie was brought to tears while talking to rape victims of the Bosnian war during a visit on Friday to promote a campaign to end sexual violence against women in war.
"There can be no peace while women in conflict or post-conflict zones are raped with impunity," the Oscar-winning actress said in Sarajevo.
Jolie was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, with whom she will co-host a global conference in London in June on preventing rape being used a tactic in war.
She said she hoped the initiative would help break down taboos about war rape.
Witnesses said Jolie cried while listening to victims in the town of Srebrenica.
"Our tradition is not to talk about the rape," said Munira Subasic, the head of the association of Srebrenica mothers.
"Many women have been through it but don't talk about it. That is why this visit is important, to show them they don't have to cope with it alone," Subasic said.
The initiative was partly inspired by Jolie's film "In the Land of Blood and Honey", which dealt with sexual violence inflicted on a woman during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
Jolie and Hague also laid flowers at a cemetery for Bosnian Muslim victims of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst massacre since World War Two.
Bosnian Serb forces commanded by General Ratko Mladic killed around 8,000 Muslim men and boys after the U.N.-protected enclave fell in their hands in July 1995. Mladic is now on trial for genocide at the United Nations tribunal in The Hague.
More than 100,000 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the war between Bosnia's Serbs, Muslim Bosniaks and Croats. It is believed that around 20,000 women were raped.
(Additional reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Angus MacSwan)
NEW YORK Robert M. Pirsig, author of the influential 1970s philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," died on Monday at the age of 88, his publisher said.
BOSTON Three handwritten notes found by the body of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez following his suicide in a Massachusetts prison cell last week were handed over to his family on Monday, an official said.