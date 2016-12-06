London-based artist Helen Marten wins Britain's Turner Prize

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LONDON London-based artist Helen Marten has won this year's Turner Prize, receiving 25,000 pounds at Britain's annual contemporary art award.
Originally from the northern English town of Macclesfield, Marten creates her installations through sculpture, screen printing and writing.
At London's Tate Britain museum, which is displaying the works of all four Turner Prize contenders, she showcased collage-like presentations of everyday day objects such as cotton buds, shoe soles, limes, coins, marbles and eggs.
The award, established in 1984 and named after the English 19th century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner, is given to a British artist under the age of 50.
The prize, whose past winners include Damien Hirst, Antony Gormley and Anish Kapoor, has previously courted controversy for its unconventional choices.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King)
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.