版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 23:32 BJT

UK's Prince Charles co-authors 'Ladybird' guide to climate change

LONDON Britain's Prince Charles, a vocal environmental campaigner, has co-authored a basic guide to the problems posed by climate change.

Charles, 68, has written "The Ladybird Introduction to Climate Change" with the help of former Friends of the Earth director Tony Juniper and polar scientist Emily Shuckburgh.

The heir to the throne has long been a fierce critic of climate change skeptics and the cover image of the book shows a drawing of the village of Uckfield in southern England, which suffered extensive flood damage in 2000.

Ladybird books were popular children's guides in the 1960s and 70s and publishers Penguin have now launched a new Ladybird Expert series of basic guides of which Charles' book is one of the first.

The book, which goes on sale later this month, has been extensively peer-reviewed by figures within the environmental community, said a Penguin spokesman.

Charles' earlier forays into print include a 1980s children's book, "The Old Man of Lochnagar," which was made into an animated film by the BBC.

(Reporting by Luke Bridges; editing by Stephen Addison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐