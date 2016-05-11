Jeremy Clarkson goes on a 'Grand Tour' for Amazon car show

LONDON Former BBC "Top gear" host Jeremy Clarkson's new car show will be called "The Grand Tour" because it will be recorded in a big tent pitched in different countries for each episode, maker Amazon said on Wednesday.

The series, which launches in the autumn, reunites Clarkson with his co-presenters and producer from "Top Gear", the show that propelled the journalist to global fame before he lost his job after he punched a member of the production team.

Clarkson, along with Richard Hammond and James May, signed an exclusive deal to make a show for the online retailer's subscription service Amazon Prime last July.

"Thing is we'll be traveling the world hosting each episode in a different country, from a giant tent," Clarkson said in a statement. "It's a sort of 'grand tour', if you like. So we've decided to call it 'The Grand Tour'."

Amazon said its customers around the world would have the chance to be in the audience when tickets are released through prize draws in the summer.

The BBC [BBC.UL] is relaunching "Top Gear" with a new team led by DJ and broadcaster Chris Evans and U.S. actor Matt LeBlanc, with the first show expected to air at the end of the month.

