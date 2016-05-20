British celebrities back remaining in EU in letter to newspaper

Actress Helena Bonham-Carter arrives for the Gala screening of the film 'Suffragette' for the opening night of the British Film Institute (BFI) Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Chiwetel Ejiofor arrives for the British Independent Film Awards at the Old Billingsgate Market in London, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Keira Knightley poses as she arrives for the 'An Evening Honoring Valentino' gala benefiting the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife playwright Sophie Hunter attend U.S. President Barrack Obama's Town Hall meeting at Lindley Hall in London, Britain, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley pose as they arrive for the European premiere of the film 'The Imitation Game' at the BFI opening night gala at Leicester Square in London October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

LONDON British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Helena Bonham Carter are among more than 250 celebrities from the arts world who have signed a letter urging Britons to vote to remain in the European Union.

Some of Britain's best-known artists, musicians and writers are also signatories to the letter in the Guardian newspaper that warns of the country becoming "an outsider shouting from the wings" if Britons vote to leave the EU in a June 23 referendum.

"Britain is not just stronger in Europe, it is more imaginative and more creative ... Our global creative success would be severely weakened by walking away," they said.

The letter was coordinated by "Stronger In", the official campaign to persuade voters to stay in the EU that is also backed by Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron's governing Conservative Party is deeply split over the issue.

Other signatories to the letter include singer Paloma Faith, designer Vivienne Westwood and writer John Le Carre.

The move by "Stronger In" is likely to be seen as an attempt to broaden the EU debate beyond economics and immigration.

Though opinion polls have given sharply different pictures of public opinion, betting odds on Friday indicated a 79 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the EU.

(The story is refiled to fix typo in final paragraph)

(Writing by James Davey; Editing by Gareth Jones)