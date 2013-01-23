Cameron taking "huge gamble" with economy on EU: opposition

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, presented by James Landale, in this picture provided by the BBC, in London January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is taking a "huge gamble" with the UK economy by pledging to renegotiate Britain's role in the European Union and then call a referendum on any changes, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday.

"He is going to put Britain through years of uncertainty and take a huge gamble with our economy," Labour leader Ed Miliband told parliament. "He is running scared of UKIP (the anti-EU UK Independence Party), he has given in to his party and he can't deliver for Britain."

Cameron was putting party political interests before the national interest, he added.

In an EU policy speech earlier on Wednesday, Cameron promised to give Britons a referendum choice on whether to stay in the European Union or leave if he wins an election in 2015.

Miliband said he was opposed to holding the kind of referendum proposed by Cameron.

"We don't want an in/out referendum," he said.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn)