William and Kate celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

LONDON - Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Catherine, celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary today(April 29).

The pair tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in a televised ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The couple have two children, Prince George, born on July 22, 2013 and Princess Charlotte who turns one on May 2.

